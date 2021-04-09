$729.35 Million in Sales Expected for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to report $729.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $695.16 million and the highest is $768.00 million. Patrick Industries posted sales of $589.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $772.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.27 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patrick Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

Patrick Industries stock opened at $87.26 on Friday. Patrick Industries has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $93.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 11,686 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $875,515.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 286,431 shares in the company, valued at $21,459,410.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeff Rodino sold 28,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $2,349,156.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,958 shares in the company, valued at $11,488,077. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,438 shares of company stock worth $15,454,944. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

