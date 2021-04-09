7,323 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Purchased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 149,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,431,000 after purchasing an additional 21,710 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,717,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,173,000 after purchasing an additional 113,932 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,160,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,035,000 after purchasing an additional 67,236 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General stock opened at $207.19 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $166.65 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DG. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.83.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

