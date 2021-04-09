$74.42 Million in Sales Expected for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) will announce $74.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Gogo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $77.99 million and the lowest is $71.60 million. Gogo reported sales of $184.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Gogo will report full-year sales of $310.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $298.00 million to $329.93 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $346.36 million, with estimates ranging from $328.30 million to $360.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOGO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Gogo in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Gogo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Gogo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Gogo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gogo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $11.06 on Friday. Gogo has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The stock has a market cap of $955.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.76.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

