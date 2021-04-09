$743.51 Million in Sales Expected for PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) will report sales of $743.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $755.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $731.27 million. PAE posted sales of $617.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAE will report full-year sales of $3.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PAE.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $787.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.66 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PAE from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of PAE in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PAE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAE. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $611,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PAE by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 642,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 62,616 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in PAE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAE stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. PAE has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The company has a market capitalization of $794.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.00 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

PAE Company Profile

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segment, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment is involved in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

