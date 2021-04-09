$747.63 Million in Sales Expected for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) will report $747.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $762.80 million and the lowest is $738.20 million. Floor & Decor reported sales of $554.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full-year sales of $3.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.71 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%.

FND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.43.

Shares of FND opened at $102.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.04. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $108.54.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director George Vincent West sold 100,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $251,882.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,816 shares of company stock valued at $25,404,205. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FND. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

