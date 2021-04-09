$754.64 Million in Sales Expected for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) will report sales of $754.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $751.88 million and the highest is $757.40 million. Valmont Industries reported sales of $674.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full-year sales of $3.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $798.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.98 million.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $232.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.98. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $98.00 and a 52 week high of $251.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.86, for a total transaction of $4,154,287.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,474 shares in the company, valued at $11,244,691.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $429,870.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,562 shares of company stock worth $13,914,674 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Kepos Capital LP grew its position in Valmont Industries by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

