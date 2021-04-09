7,617 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Bought by Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,794,000 after purchasing an additional 908,033 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $365,957,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 882,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,378,000 after purchasing an additional 38,996 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,256,000 after buying an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,565,000 after buying an additional 12,494 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.60.

STZ traded down $3.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $220.43. The stock had a trading volume of 104,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,108. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.25 and a 1-year high of $242.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

