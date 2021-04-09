77,083 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Purchased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 77,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 19.27% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $574,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 32,574 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.86 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.14 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.96.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%.

