782,100 Shares in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 782,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.63% of Extreme Networks as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,706,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 709,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 137,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 28,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

EXTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.15.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,137,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 135,215 shares of company stock worth $1,127,317 over the last ninety days. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extreme Networks stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 2.13. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $11.12.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The business had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

