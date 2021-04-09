$8.99 Billion in Sales Expected for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) to report sales of $8.99 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.22 billion and the lowest is $8.72 billion. General Dynamics posted sales of $8.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full-year sales of $38.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.78 billion to $38.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $40.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.12 billion to $41.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share.

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.06.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $184.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.92 and its 200-day moving average is $154.60. General Dynamics has a one year low of $121.67 and a one year high of $186.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,843,000. Boston Partners grew its position in General Dynamics by 777.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,840,000 after buying an additional 1,427,944 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in General Dynamics by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,432,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $213,113,000 after buying an additional 966,598 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $468,576,000 after buying an additional 534,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in General Dynamics by 224,830.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 445,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,279,000 after buying an additional 445,165 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

