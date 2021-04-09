$84.63 Million in Sales Expected for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will report $84.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $88.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $79.38 million. Halozyme Therapeutics reported sales of $25.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 233.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full year sales of $399.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $378.74 million to $423.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $608.49 million, with estimates ranging from $553.51 million to $705.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.15.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $42.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.75 and a beta of 1.77. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.95 and its 200 day moving average is $40.09.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 18,324 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $839,422.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 129,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,924,607.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $2,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,901,772.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,013 shares of company stock worth $9,356,726 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

