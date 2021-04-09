8,504 Shares in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,504 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Q2 during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Q2 by 235.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Q2 during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Q2 by 245.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Q2 by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

QTWO opened at $103.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.64 and a 52-week high of $148.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.69. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.20 and a beta of 1.71.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Q2 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.88.

In other Q2 news, EVP Jonathan Price sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $129,822.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 23,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.44, for a total transaction of $2,637,196.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,177,417.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,211 shares of company stock valued at $20,900,043 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

