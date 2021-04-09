8,510 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Purchased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 38.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,807,000 after purchasing an additional 66,160 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 124.3% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $260.45 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $133.27 and a one year high of $300.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $1,915,561.18. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total transaction of $6,834,841.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,656,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

