8,560 Shares in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Acquired by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GME. State Street Corp raised its position in GameStop by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,609,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,617,000 after purchasing an additional 243,398 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in GameStop during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in GameStop by 913.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,857 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in GameStop by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 44,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in GameStop by 226.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 276,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 191,498 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GME stock opened at $169.46 on Friday. GameStop Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $483.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.06 and a beta of 1.40.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.58% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Standpoint Research downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. GameStop has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.06.

In other GameStop news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $131,985.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,763.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

