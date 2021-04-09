88mph Price Down 26% This Week (MPH)

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. 88mph has a total market cap of $46.00 million and $1.29 million worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 88mph coin can currently be purchased for approximately $128.28 or 0.00219365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 88mph has traded 26% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00053988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00021910 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00085301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.18 or 0.00621066 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00040372 BTC.

About 88mph

MPH is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 387,425 coins and its circulating supply is 358,617 coins. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp . The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

Buying and Selling 88mph

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars.

