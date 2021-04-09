8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.04.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EGHT shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on 8X8 from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on 8X8 from $25.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get 8X8 alerts:

In other news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $29,230.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,381.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $58,040.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,218 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,400.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,812 shares of company stock worth $657,749 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter valued at about $527,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth $58,486,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 178.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 49,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $33.00 on Friday. 8X8 has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 0.98.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The firm had revenue of $136.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that 8X8 will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.