8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $29,293.00

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $29,293.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 37.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001148 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000703 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001925 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 111.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

