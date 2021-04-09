$9.72 Billion in Sales Expected for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report sales of $9.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.47 billion to $9.92 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific posted sales of $6.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full year sales of $35.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.06 billion to $35.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $33.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.40 billion to $35.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMO. Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.45.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $471.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $455.79 and its 200-day moving average is $471.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $305.05 and a 1 year high of $532.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,742,475,000 after buying an additional 624,512 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,065,847,000 after buying an additional 686,768 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,726,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,598,815,000 after buying an additional 328,820 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $2,336,640,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,084,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $971,065,000 after buying an additional 192,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.