$906.27 Million in Sales Expected for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will report sales of $906.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ventas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $883.60 million and the highest is $921.40 million. Ventas reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventas will report full-year sales of $3.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.16.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $54.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,591 shares in the company, valued at $7,699,914. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $963,993.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,496,242.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,086 shares of company stock worth $3,073,810 in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the third quarter worth approximately $19,299,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Ventas by 3.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 561,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,558,000 after buying an additional 18,448 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Ventas by 2.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 681,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,614,000 after buying an additional 14,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Ventas during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

