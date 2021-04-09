$921.47 Million in Sales Expected for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) will post sales of $921.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $944.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $900.80 million. Martin Marietta Materials posted sales of $891.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year sales of $4.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.94 billion to $5.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Martin Marietta Materials.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.95.

MLM stock opened at $341.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.47. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $151.94 and a 1 year high of $353.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.41%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,528,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,908,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $826,022,000 after purchasing an additional 501,135 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,279,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $925,821,000 after purchasing an additional 150,641 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 314,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,190,000 after purchasing an additional 122,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,703,000 after purchasing an additional 112,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.