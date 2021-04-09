93,794 Shares in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Acquired by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 93,794 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,580,000. Amdocs makes up about 1.2% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Amdocs as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Amdocs by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of DOX traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.43. 925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.73 and its 200-day moving average is $68.60. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $54.68 and a 1 year high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.37%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.