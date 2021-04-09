A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMKBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Nordea Equity Research lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

AMKBY stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.20. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.32.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.36 billion. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

