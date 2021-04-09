AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAC Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

AAC Technologies stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. AAC Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.10.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in China and internationally. The company operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

