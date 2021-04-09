Aave (AAVE) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $213.67 Million

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Aave coin can now be purchased for approximately $362.25 or 0.00620543 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aave has traded 8% lower against the dollar. Aave has a total market capitalization of $4.52 billion and $213.67 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00054608 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00021592 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.29 or 0.00084432 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00038059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave (CRYPTO:AAVE) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,477,218 coins. Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aave’s official website is ethlend.io . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

