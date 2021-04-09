Aavegotchi (GHST) Trading Down 9.1% Over Last 7 Days

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 9th. Over the last week, Aavegotchi has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aavegotchi has a market cap of $51.07 million and $19.19 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be purchased for $1.24 or 0.00002115 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00054177 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00021722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00085215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $363.12 or 0.00621575 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00039847 BTC.

Aavegotchi (GHST) is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 44,885,927 coins and its circulating supply is 41,325,964 coins. The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi . The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

