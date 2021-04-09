AAX Token (AAB) Price Up 92.7% This Week

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded up 13% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 9th. One AAX Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000549 BTC on exchanges. AAX Token has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and approximately $38,817.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AAX Token has traded up 92.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AAX Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00055425 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00021360 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00084854 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.99 or 0.00628983 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00037839 BTC.

AAX Token Coin Profile

AAX Token is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. AAX Token’s official website is aab.aax.com/en . The official message board for AAX Token is medium.com/aaxexchange . AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

AAX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AAX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AAX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AAX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AAX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.