ABB (ABB) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ABB (NYSE: ABB) recently:

4/9/2021 – ABB had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/7/2021 – ABB had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/5/2021 – ABB is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – ABB had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/24/2021 – ABB was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/11/2021 – ABB had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – ABB was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

ABB stock opened at $31.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.39 and a 200-day moving average of $28.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $31.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Get ABB Ltd alerts:

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. ABB’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ABB by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,258,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,615,000 after purchasing an additional 678,699 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ABB by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,483,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,426,000 after purchasing an additional 211,804 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ABB by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in ABB by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 854,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in ABB by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 605,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,940,000 after purchasing an additional 61,406 shares in the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.