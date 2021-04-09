Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Reduced by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,133 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 7,544 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 2.1% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $34,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 25,615 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,828 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,970,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,284 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.47.

ABT traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $119.67. 23,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,227,200. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.83 and a 200-day moving average of $113.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.00 billion, a PE ratio of 63.49, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $82.95 and a 12-month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total transaction of $64,887.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,684.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

