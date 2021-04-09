ABB’s (ABB) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ABB (NYSE:ABB)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. DZ Bank raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised their price target on ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

ABB opened at $31.58 on Friday. ABB has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $31.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.22. The company has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ABB will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ABB by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in ABB by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in ABB by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 33,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in ABB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in ABB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,418,000. Institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

