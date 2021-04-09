AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.1% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 22,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday. They set a $135.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink upped their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.65.

ABBV traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.21. 88,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,522,362. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.05. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.56 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a market cap of $189.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

