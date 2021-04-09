AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Down 4.2%

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) dropped 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.29 and last traded at $29.29. Approximately 1,483 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,088,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.59.

ABCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.56.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.17). Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $775,978,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,515,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,047,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,189,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,086,000.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABCL)

There is no company description available for Abcellera Biologics Inc

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.