Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.06

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.06 and last traded at $37.97, with a volume of 2371 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.31.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANF. Citigroup increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 1.82.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,812,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter bought 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.61 per share, with a total value of $75,103.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,103.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

