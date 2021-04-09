Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,379 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.21% of Abiomed worth $31,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABMD. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Abiomed by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 43,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,349,000 after buying an additional 15,251 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 25.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,666,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $329.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $310.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.21 and a 12-month high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $231.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.31 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abiomed news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,516,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $348.33.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

