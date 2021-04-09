Abyss Token Trading 14.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One Abyss Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. Abyss Token has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00054570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00021346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00085147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $362.99 or 0.00621637 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00037966 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss Token (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

