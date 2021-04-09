Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 4.0% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.96.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $10,186,569. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $284.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $263.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.79. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $165.71 and a 12-month high of $285.35. The firm has a market cap of $181.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

