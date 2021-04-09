ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) will announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.02. ACCO Brands reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.69 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.37%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACCO. TheStreet lowered ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

In related news, CEO Boris Elisman sold 94,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $797,529.60. Also, VP Thomas W. Tedford sold 5,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $43,968.48. Insiders sold 108,818 shares of company stock valued at $923,217 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,976,000 after acquiring an additional 620,550 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ACCO Brands by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,519,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,740,000 after purchasing an additional 277,983 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,676,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,250,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 29,265 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,631,000 after acquiring an additional 208,444 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACCO stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $8.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,997. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $9.56. The company has a market capitalization of $794.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

