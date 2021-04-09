Accor (EPA:AC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.12

Accor SA (EPA:AC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €29.12 ($34.26) and traded as high as €33.50 ($39.41). Accor shares last traded at €33.18 ($39.04), with a volume of 591,980 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €29.12.

About Accor (EPA:AC)

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.