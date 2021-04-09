AceD (ACED) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $49,064.00

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 19.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last week, AceD has traded down 27.5% against the dollar. AceD has a market capitalization of $664,228.96 and $49,064.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AceD coin can currently be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000031 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,487,000 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin

Buying and Selling AceD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

