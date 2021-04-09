Actinium (ACM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $64,393.00

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 20.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 9th. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $64,393.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0456 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Actinium has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar.



Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 30,065,850 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

