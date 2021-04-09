Actinium Price Hits $0.0421 on Top Exchanges (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. Actinium has a total market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $50,460.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Actinium has traded 37.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0421 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Actinium alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 143.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Actinium

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 30,049,000 coins. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.