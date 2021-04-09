Active Energy Group PLC (LON:AEG) Insider Acquires £10,000 in Stock

Active Energy Group PLC (LON:AEG) insider James Gerald Leahy purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

James Gerald Leahy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, James Gerald Leahy sold 3,000,000 shares of Active Energy Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total value of £30,000 ($39,195.19).

Active Energy Group stock opened at GBX 0.88 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,627.67. The company has a market capitalization of £34.34 million and a PE ratio of -8.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.84. Active Energy Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.95 ($0.03).

Active Energy Group PLC engages in the development and commercialization of biomass into renewable energy pellet products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Forestry & Natural Resources and CoalSwitch. It offers CoalSwitch, a biomass-based fuel that utilizes low-value forestry, and agricultural residues and energy crops; and PeatSwitch, a steam beneficiated and soil substrate product, which is made from waste fiber.

