Active Energy Group PLC (LON:AEG) Insider Acquires £10,000 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021


Active Energy Group PLC (LON:AEG) insider James Gerald Leahy purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

James Gerald Leahy also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 1st, James Gerald Leahy sold 3,000,000 shares of Active Energy Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total value of £30,000 ($39,195.19).

Active Energy Group stock opened at GBX 0.88 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,627.67. The company has a market capitalization of £34.34 million and a PE ratio of -8.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.84. Active Energy Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.95 ($0.03).

About Active Energy Group

Active Energy Group PLC engages in the development and commercialization of biomass into renewable energy pellet products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Forestry & Natural Resources and CoalSwitch. It offers CoalSwitch, a biomass-based fuel that utilizes low-value forestry, and agricultural residues and energy crops; and PeatSwitch, a steam beneficiated and soil substrate product, which is made from waste fiber.

