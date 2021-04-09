Acumentis Group Limited (ASX:ACU) Insider Buys A$40,999.23 in Stock

Acumentis Group Limited (ASX:ACU) insider Keith Perrett purchased 362,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$40,999.23 ($29,285.16).

Acumentis Group Company Profile

Acumentis Group Limited provides valuation, research, and advisory services in relation to property and businesses in Australia. The company offers residential property valuation, government, commercial property valuation, insurance valuation, rural and agribusiness, property advisory, quantity surveying, buyers agency, illicit substance screening, projects division, self-managed super funds property assessment, stamp duty assessment, family law and litigation, and homebuilder grant valuation services.

