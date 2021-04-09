Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Trading Down 8.5%

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) shares traded down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.49 and last traded at $14.49. 779 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 100,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Adagene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Adagene in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Adagene in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.48.

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its products include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in preclinical stage used in the treatment of cancers; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic solid tumors.

