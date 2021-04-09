Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) COO R Mark Adams Sells 3,586 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) COO R Mark Adams sold 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $151,831.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,542.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.32. 42,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,389. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.15 and a 200-day moving average of $52.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.26 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $30.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 80.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.