ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Trading Down 6.1%

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)’s stock price fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.25 and last traded at $24.25. 2,486 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 307,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADCT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 15.55 and a quick ratio of 15.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.37.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADCT. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $685,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $925,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,921,000. Institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are ADCT-402, an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and ADCT-301, an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and solid tumors.

