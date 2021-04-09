adidas AG (FRA:ADS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of adidas AG (FRA:ADS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €283.28 ($333.27).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €310.00 ($364.71) target price on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of FRA ADS opened at €276.75 ($325.59) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €281.81 and its 200 day moving average price is €281.15. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

