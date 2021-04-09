adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised adidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

OTCMKTS:ADDYY traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.73. 27,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.24, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. adidas has a 52-week low of $102.27 and a 52-week high of $185.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.74.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. adidas had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that adidas will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADDYY. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in adidas during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of adidas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of adidas by 15.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in adidas by 32.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

