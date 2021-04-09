Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

AMIGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

AMIGY stock traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.63. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 800. Admiral Group has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $44.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.95.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

