Adobe (ADBE) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) in the last few weeks:

4/8/2021 – Adobe had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/8/2021 – Adobe is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $560.00 to $575.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $570.00 to $535.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $560.00 to $575.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $585.00 to $595.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $570.00 to $535.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Adobe is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Adobe had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $523.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Adobe had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Griffin Securities. They now have a $597.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $501.18. 79,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,856,216. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $460.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $476.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $239.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $310.79 and a 52-week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 112,558 shares of company stock valued at $52,990,341 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $43,535,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,199 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

