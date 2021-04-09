ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.61.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup downgraded ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $10.75 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other ADT news, CEO James David Devries bought 143,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $1,019,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,918,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,937,336.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Smail bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $48,930.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 407,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,384.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADT by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 40,715 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADT by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,345 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of ADT by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 22,529 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of ADT by 9.1% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 97,862 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 8,178 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.27. ADT has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $17.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.44). ADT had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that ADT will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.56%.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

